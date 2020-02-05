Technical indicators are pointing to a break at 110.10 in the USD/JPY pair, according to the chief analyst at FXStreet Valeria Bednarik.
Key quotes
“USD/JPY is trading above 109.60, near a fresh 2-week high of 109.71. The pair eased just modestly intraday, meeting buyers around 109.30. The pair surged this week amid robust US data fueling Wall Street.”
“The US will publish today the official ISM Mon Manufacturing PMI for January, foreseen at 55, unchanged from its previous estimate. Markit will release the Services PMI for the country, and the Composite PMI, both for the same month.”
“USD/JPY is poised to extend its advance, according to the 4-hour chart, as it has broken above all of its moving averages.”
“The pair would likely extend its advance on a break above 109.80, now the immediate resistance. The next resistance is at 110.10”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
