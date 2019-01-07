USD/JPY technical analysis: US Dollar bulls face strong resistance at 108.50

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The market is gaining bullish momentum above 108.20.
  • The level to beat for bulls is at 108.50, strong resistance.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading in a bear leg below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market gapped up this Monday.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is gaining strength above its 50 and 100 SMAs. The market faces strong resistance at 108.50, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. If broken to the upside, USD/JPY can accelerate towards 108.87 and 109.05 resistances.


USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is trading above 108.20 and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 108.20/09 and the 108.00 figure according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 


Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.44
Today Daily Change 0.55
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 107.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.07
Daily SMA50 109.46
Daily SMA100 110.32
Daily SMA200 111.03
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.94
Previous Daily Low 107.56
Previous Weekly High 108.16
Previous Weekly Low 106.78
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 on broad dollar’s strength

EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 on broad dollar’s strength

The greenback maintains its dominance across the FX board following an upbeat June ISM Manufacturing PMI. EUR/USD tests levels below 1.1300 for the first time in almost two weeks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390

Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390

The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.

Gold News

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.   

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location