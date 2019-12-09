USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Turns vulnerable below 50-DMA, ascending trend-line confluence support

- USD/JPY remains depressed for the third consecutive session on Monday.
- Now seems vulnerable to extend the slide amid persistent trade uncertainty.
The USD/JPY pair extended last week's pullback from six-month tops and remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Monday, also marking its sixth day of a negative move in the previous session.
Currently hovering around mid-108.00s, the pair now seems to have found acceptance below an important confluence region comprising of 50-day SMA and over one-month-old ascending trend-line support.
Some follow-through selling below the 108.40-30 region will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for a further depreciating move towards testing sub-107.00 level (early November swing lows).
Bearish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts further reinforce the near-term bearish outlook amid persistent uncertainty surrounding a potential phase one deal between the world's two largest economies.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 109.00 handle before positioning for any meaningful positive move back towards the recent swing high – around the 109.70-75 region.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|108.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.87
|Daily SMA50
|108.53
|Daily SMA100
|107.81
|Daily SMA200
|108.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.93
|Previous Daily Low
|108.53
|Previous Weekly High
|109.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.21
