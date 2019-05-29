USD/JPY technical analysis: Trading at daily highs and nearing 109.60 resistance

By Flavio Tosti

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading at multi-month lows below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).  

USD/JPY 4-hour chart


USD/JPY is ranging below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term.


USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is in a range between the 109.30 support and the 109.60 resistance. Buyers will need to overcome 109.75 resistance. If they succeed the 110.00 handle can become next. On the flip side, if the market gets a daily close below 109.30 and 109.00 figure investors can expect further weakness towards 108.00.

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.52
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 109.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.1
Daily SMA50 110.86
Daily SMA100 110.56
Daily SMA200 111.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.63
Previous Daily Low 109.21
Previous Weekly High 110.68
Previous Weekly Low 109.27
Previous Monthly High 112.4
Previous Monthly Low 110.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

