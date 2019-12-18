USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trades with modest losses, downside seems limited

- USD/JPY edges lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Dip-buying near 200-DMA is likely to help limit any meaningful downside.
The USD/JPY pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 109.70-75 region, or multi-month tops set earlier this December and retested last Friday, and witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday. The pair extended its overnight pullback and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the downtick has been along a descending trend-channel formation on short-term charts and support prospects for a further decline amid reviving safe-haven demand. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have started gaining negative traction further reinforce the negative outlook.
However, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have still managed to hold with a bullish bias and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets for any further depreciating move. The lower end of the mentioned trend-channel, around the 109.40 region, is likely to protect the immediate downside.
This is followed by support near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 109.00-108.90 region, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and prompt some fresh technical selling. The pair then is likely to accelerate the slide further towards testing the 108.50-45 strong horizontal support.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 109.70-75 supply zone, above which the pair seems all set to surpass the key 110.00 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards another ascending trend-line extending from early August – currently near the 110.30 region.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|109.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.99
|Daily SMA50
|108.78
|Daily SMA100
|107.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.64
|Previous Daily Low
|109.44
|Previous Weekly High
|109.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds on to recovery above 1.3100 on UK CPI
Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD keeps its recovery mode intact above 1.3100 following the upbeat UK annualized CPI data. No-deal Brexit fears and broad USD recovery remain a drag on the spot.
EUR/USD off lows, still capped by 1.1150 post-upbeat German IFO
The EUR/USD pair fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Survey and holds its range below 1.1150, as broad-based US dollar strength amid trade deal uncertainty continues to cap the upside.
Market sell-off or a winter selling season
The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.
Gold edges higher to $1480 region amid reviving safe-haven demand
Gold lacked any firm near-term directional bias and remained confined well within this week's narrow trading band below the $1480 region.
USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.