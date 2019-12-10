USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful

- USD/JPY seesaws around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement after bouncing off near-term key support.
- The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108.00 territory.
USD/JPY declines to 108.61 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair seesaws around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of early November-December upside while staying above near-term key support-line.
Although the pair’s failure to sustain the recent bounce indicates another drop to 108.40 figure comprising the said support line, its further downside becomes less expected amid the bullish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).
If at all prices slip below 108.40, mid-November lows near 108.20 could offer intermediate halts to the previous month low near 107.90.
On the upside, pair’s rise past one-week-old falling trend line, at 108.80, can trigger fresh recovery to 109.20 while the monthly top close to 109.70 could be in focus then after.
Even if the quote manages to stay beyond 109.70, 110.00 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|108.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.85
|Daily SMA50
|108.54
|Daily SMA100
|107.82
|Daily SMA200
|108.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.68
|Previous Daily Low
|108.43
|Previous Weekly High
|109.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.96
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls picking up strength on upbeat China inflation
AUD/USD is seen catching fresh bids and tests daily highs near 0.6830 region, in a delayed reaction to upbeat Australia’s NAB Business Survey and Chinese inflation figures. Optimism on the USMCA trade deal also collaborates to the Aussie's bounce.
USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support. Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen. The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
USD Holds Support Ahead Of FOMC
It’s a mixed regarding USD performance overall, yet DXY points towards a near-term trough which could see a lower Euro and higher Yen (at least over the near-term). By Thu’s close, DXY had produced is 6 consecutive bearish session.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.