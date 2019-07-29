USD/JPY technical analysis: Stuck in a range above mid-108.00s, awaits BoJ on Tuesday

Barring an early Asian session dip, the USD/JPY pair remained well within a two-day-old narrow trading band as traders awaited this week's key central bank meetings - BoJ and the Fed.

The fact that the pair has managed to hold comfortably above its important intraday moving averages - 100 & 200-hour SMAs, support prospects for further near-term up-move.

With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts holding with a mild positive bias, the pair seems all set to break out of the recent trading range and aim towards resting monthly tops – around the 109.00 round figure mark.

A follow-through buying beyond the 109.20-25 resistance might trigger some additional short-covering rally and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark en-route the 110.40-50 supply zone.

On the flip side, sustained weakness below the 108.35-30 region – coinciding with 50-day SMA, might negate the constructive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back below the 108.00 handle towards testing the 107.70-60 horizontal support.

This is followed by support near the 107.35-30 region, which if broken decisively should pave the way for the resumption of the prior bearish trend and drag the pair back towards challenging multi-month lows – around the 106.80-75 area.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart