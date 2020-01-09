USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Struggles to stretch the recovery beyond 109.25/30

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY stays above 200-bar SMA after Wednesday’s sharp recovery.
  • Multiple lows marked during late-December cap immediate upside.
  • Overbought RSI signals the pullback, sellers can revisit Tuesday’s top during decisive declines.

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while taking the bids to 109.20 during early Thursday. The pair remains above 200-bar SMA while confronting near-term key resistance area.

Considering the overbought conditions of RSI and the strength of multiple lows marked between December 19 and 25, buyers will wait for a sustained break of 109.30 before taking a fresh entry.

In doing so, 109.60 and the Christmas 2019 high of 109.80 could be on their radar ahead of 110.00 round-figure.

Alternatively, sellers can sneak in if the quote slips below 200-bar SMA level of 109.00, which in turn will highlight early-week top near 108.60 as the follow-on support.

Should there be increased selling pressure below 108.60, 107.80 and the recent low near 107.65 will return to the charts.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 109.2
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 109.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.11
Daily SMA50 108.94
Daily SMA100 108.27
Daily SMA200 108.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.25
Previous Daily Low 107.65
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 107.84
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.24

 

 

