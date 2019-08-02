USD/JPY technical analysis: Struggles near multi-month lows, below 107.00 handle ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/JPY pair extended the previous session's sharp rejection slide from 100-day EMA and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday.
  • The pair is currently placed near multi-month lows - around the 106.80-75 region, as market participants await Friday's important release of the US NFP report for some meaningful impetus. 

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are flashing extreme oversold conditions and support prospects for a modest bounce back towards the 107.15-20 region, albeit bearish oscillator on the daily chart warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Sustained move beyond the mentioned resistance might prompt some aggressive short-covering move towards 107.85-108.00 region before the pair eventually aims to test the 108.50 intermediate resistance ahead of the 108.80-85 region and the 109.00 round figure mark.

Alternatively, a breakthrough the current support area will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move and accelerate the slide towards the 106.25 intermediate support. The bearish trajectory could further get extended towards the 106.00 handle en-route mid-105.00s.

USD/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.83
Today Daily Change -0.51
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 107.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.26
Daily SMA50 108.28
Daily SMA100 109.63
Daily SMA200 110.47
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.32
Previous Daily Low 107.25
Previous Weekly High 108.83
Previous Weekly Low 107.7
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China.  Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.

USD/JPY News

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.

Gold News

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  