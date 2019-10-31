USD/JPY technical analysis: Struggles near 3-week lows, just above 108.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The post-FOMC rejection from 109.30 region extended on Thursday.
  • Break below 108.50-40 area seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

Having failed to capitalize on the overnight move beyond the very important 200-day SMA, the USD/JPY pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Thursday and tumbled to near three-week lows.
 
The post-FOMC uptick failed near early August swing high, which coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall and constituted towards a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart.
 
Meanwhile, Thursday’s slide dragged the pair below the 50% Fibo. pivotal support and might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders, setting the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
 
However, any subsequent slide below the 108.00 handle might attract some dip-buying interest near a five-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint – currently around the 107.65 region.
 
The latter also nears 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken might negate any near-term positive bias and accelerate the slide towards the 107.00 handle en-route the 106.65-60 next major support area.
 
On the flip side, 108.40-50 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim towards testing the 108.60-65 supply zone ahead of 109.00 handle (200-DMA).

USD/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.24
Today Daily Change -0.61
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 108.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.24
Daily SMA50 107.6
Daily SMA100 107.59
Daily SMA200 109.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.29
Previous Daily Low 108.72
Previous Weekly High 108.78
Previous Weekly Low 108.25
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

