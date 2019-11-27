USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stays bid above 200-day SMA with eyes on monthly top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY remains positive around two week top amid optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.
  • Pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA favors run-up to monthly high, 110.00 round-figure.

Following the USD/JPY pair’s first positive closing beyond 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in nearly two weeks, the quote takes the bids to 109.15 amid pre-European session on Wednesday.

Not only pair’s sustained trading beyond the key SMA, optimism surrounding the phase one trade deal between the United States (US) and China also increases the odds of further prices increase.

Read: Sources: There is a major push to get the deal done and Phase One deal text is being finalized – WSJ

As a result, traders will now take aim at the monthly high close to 109.50 ahead of targeting the 110.00. Also, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, at 109.40, can offer an additional upside barrier.

On the contrary, a daily closing below 200-day SMA level of 108.93 could drag the quote to a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.45 and monthly support line near 108.35.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 109.14
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 109.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.77
Daily SMA50 108.33
Daily SMA100 107.73
Daily SMA200 108.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.21
Previous Daily Low 108.87
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

