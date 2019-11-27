USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stays bid above 200-day SMA with eyes on monthly top

- USD/JPY remains positive around two week top amid optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.
- Pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA favors run-up to monthly high, 110.00 round-figure.
Following the USD/JPY pair’s first positive closing beyond 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in nearly two weeks, the quote takes the bids to 109.15 amid pre-European session on Wednesday.
Not only pair’s sustained trading beyond the key SMA, optimism surrounding the phase one trade deal between the United States (US) and China also increases the odds of further prices increase.
Read: Sources: There is a major push to get the deal done and Phase One deal text is being finalized – WSJ
As a result, traders will now take aim at the monthly high close to 109.50 ahead of targeting the 110.00. Also, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour, at 109.40, can offer an additional upside barrier.
On the contrary, a daily closing below 200-day SMA level of 108.93 could drag the quote to a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 108.45 and monthly support line near 108.35.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.14
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|109.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.77
|Daily SMA50
|108.33
|Daily SMA100
|107.73
|Daily SMA200
|108.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.21
|Previous Daily Low
|108.87
|Previous Weekly High
|109.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Volatility gauge hits record low, focus on US data
EUR/USD's ATM volatility has hit record lows and the S&P 50 VIX has dropped to seven-month lows. Volatility will likely spike if the US-China trade talks falter. The US personal and corporate spending numbers will take precedence over the Q3 GDP numbers.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot amid shrinking lead of Tories in December election polls. The Conservative manifesto, comments from leaders gain criticism. Trade optimism seems to have favored the greenback ahead of a busy calendar.
USD/JPY stays bid above 200-DMA with eyes on monthly tops
USD/JPY remains positive around a two-week top amid optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal. The pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA favors run-up to monthly high, 110.00 round-figure.
Gold: Buyers look for confirmation of immediate falling wedge
The latest pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall drags Gold prices downward to $1,459.70 during early Wednesday. The monthly bottom holds the key to further downside towards June high.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.