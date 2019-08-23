USD/JPY technical analysis: Set-up favours bullish traders and a move towards reclaiming 107.00 handle

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory and gaining some positive traction on hourly charts, supporting prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-month lows set last week. Sustained breakthrough the 106.70 region - coinciding with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 109.32-105.05 recent downfall - will reaffirm the bullish outlook and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 107.00 handle en-route the 107.20 resistance level. The momentum could further get extended towards mid-107.000s en-route 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 107.70-75 region - which if cleared will negate any bearish bias and lift the pair further beyond the 108.00 handle - towards the 108.45-50 supply zone. On the flip side, the 106.20-15 horizontal zone might continue to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 105.00 handle with some intermediate support near the 105.65 region.

