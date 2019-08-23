USD/JPY technical analysis: Set-up favours bullish traders and a move towards reclaiming 107.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/JPY pair regained positive traction on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed at the top end of its weekly trading range, above mid-106.00s.
  • The uptick has now lifted the pair above a key pivotal point near 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart, which should be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory and gaining some positive traction on hourly charts, supporting prospects for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-month lows set last week.
 
Sustained breakthrough the 106.70 region - coinciding with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 109.32-105.05 recent downfall - will reaffirm the bullish outlook and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 107.00 handle en-route the 107.20 resistance level.
 
The momentum could further get extended towards mid-107.000s en-route 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 107.70-75 region - which if cleared will negate any bearish bias and lift the pair further beyond the 108.00 handle - towards the 108.45-50 supply zone.
 
On the flip side, the 106.20-15 horizontal zone might continue to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 105.00 handle with some intermediate support near the 105.65 region.

USD/JPY 4-hourly chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.64
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 106.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.78
Daily SMA50 107.53
Daily SMA100 108.93
Daily SMA200 109.94
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.66
Previous Daily Low 106.25
Previous Weekly High 106.98
Previous Weekly Low 105.05
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

