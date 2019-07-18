USD/JPY technical analysis: Revisits key Fibo. support after sellers entered around 50-DMA

  • 107.56/53 can validate the USD/JPY pair’s further declines after breaking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • 50-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement confluence limit immediate upside.

Having failed to cross the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) during last-week, USD/JPY chart portrays gradual declines to key Fibonacci retracement level while flashing 107.73 as a quote during early Thursday.

Given the downward sloping 14-day relative strength index (RSI) from nearly overbought conditions, prices are likely to carry weakness forward. However, 107.56/53 horizontal-line comprising current month low and June 24 high can question sellers.

Should prices slip below 107.53, June month low surrounding 106.78 and a four-month-old descending trend-line at 106.00 can act as buffers during the pair’s downpour to January bottom of 104.75.

Meanwhile, 108.40 can entertain short-term buyers ahead of challenging them with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of January – April upside and 50-DMA around 108.58/61.

It should also be noted that the quote’s rally past-108.61 could trigger fresh run-up towards crossing 109.00 round-figure.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.74
Today Daily Change -21 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.19%
Today daily open 107.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.98
Daily SMA50 108.65
Daily SMA100 110
Daily SMA200 110.7
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.33
Previous Daily Low 107.94
Previous Weekly High 109
Previous Weekly Low 107.8
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.6

 

 

