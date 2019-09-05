USD/JPY technical analysis: Nears 200-bar SMA amid upbeat US-China trade headlines

- USD/JPY surges to the highest in a week, close to 200-bar SMA.
- News that the US and Chinese trade diplomats will meet in October mainly triggered the risk-on.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement could question the pair’s further upside.
With the Reuters report revealing details of the much-awaited US-China trade meeting, to be held in October, USD/JPY surges to a week’s high while taking the bids to 106.70 amid initial Asian session on Thursday.
Early on Thursday, Reuters spread a news report quoting statements from Chinese Commerce Department that China’s Vice Premier Liu He held a phone call with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin while confirming a trade meeting between the two superpowers during early October. The sides also agreed to take actual actions to create good conditions for trade consultations, as per the news report.
With this, the pair nears the 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) level of 106.72, a break of which could escalate the rise towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of August month declines, at 106.90. However, likely overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) could limit the pair’s upside form then.
If buyers fail to respect 106.90 and dominate beyond that, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 107.45/50 will flash on their radar.
Meanwhile, pair’s pullback can take rest close to 106.30, including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, ahead of testing 100-bar SMA level of 106.18. Though, an upward sloping trend-line since August 25, at 106.00, will question sellers afterward.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.63
|Today Daily Change
|23 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|106.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.14
|Daily SMA50
|107.22
|Daily SMA100
|108.42
|Daily SMA200
|109.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.45
|Previous Daily Low
|105.83
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064
EUR/USD closed 0.57% higher on Wednesday, confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding day's Dragonfly Doji. The pair has also found acceptance above the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027.
GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after Johnson loses the bid to general election
With the receding odds for a no-deal Brexit, Pound remains firmer while taking the bids to 1.2255 at the start of Asian session. The Tory Gov witnessed another humiliating day in the House as the Gov fails to get support for a general election.
USD/JPY on its way to 107.00 on fresh US-China trade optimism
USD/JPY broke its bullish consolidative mode to the upside and hit fresh weekly tops near 106.70 after the risk got a lift on renewed optimism on US-China Oct trade talks. The spot tracked the rally in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields.
Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks
Gold is losing altitude, possibly due to renewed optimism on the US-China trade talks and the resulting demand for riskier assets. The yellow metal is trading very close to the 50-hour MA support of $1,542, having dropped nearly by $10 in the last one hour or so.
US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches
The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.