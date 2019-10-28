USD/JPY technical analysis: Near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders

- Bulls challenge the top end of over one-week-old trading range.
- Sustained move beyond 200-DMA to pave way for further gains.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways moves through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at the top end of a broader trading range held over the past one week or so.
Given the recent rebound from multi-year lows and a subsequent breakthrough over five-month-old descending trend-line, the recent price action might still be categorized as bullish consolidation.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and add credence to the near-term constructive outlook, supporting prospects for an eventual breakout on the upside.
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond 200-day SMA hurdle, near the 109.00-109.05 region, before positioning for a move towards the key 110.00 psychological mark.
Conversely, any meaningful pullback below the 108.40-35 region – marking 50% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall – might attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside.
The mentioned descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently near the 107.80 region, now seems to act as strong support, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|108.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.05
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.78
|Previous Daily Low
|108.51
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.06
