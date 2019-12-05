USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Move beyond 109.00 handle to pave way for additional gains

- USD/JPY gains some follow-through traction amid renewed trade optimism.
- The downside is likely to remain limited near 108.60-50 confluence support.
The USD/JPY pair added to the overnight goodish intraday recovery gains from two-week lows and edged higher through the early European session on Thursday.
The prevalent risk-on mood, supported by renewed US-China trade optimism, continued weighing on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and remained supportive.
Bulls are now looking to extend the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA, and the 109.00 handle before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart support prospects for additional gains, albeit mixed oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned handle to confirm a move back towards the 109.70-75 region, recent swing high.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 108.60-50 confluence region, comprising of 50-day SMA and a one-month-old ascending trend-line.
Failure to defend the said support might negate any near-term bullish outlook and prompt some aggressive selling, dragging the pair further towards sub-108.00 levels.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|108.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.93
|Daily SMA50
|108.5
|Daily SMA100
|107.79
|Daily SMA200
|108.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.96
|Previous Daily Low
|108.43
|Previous Weekly High
|109.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.63
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.62
