USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Move beyond 109.00 handle to pave way for additional gains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY gains some follow-through traction amid renewed trade optimism.
  • The downside is likely to remain limited near 108.60-50 confluence support.

The USD/JPY pair added to the overnight goodish intraday recovery gains from two-week lows and edged higher through the early European session on Thursday.

The prevalent risk-on mood, supported by renewed US-China trade optimism, continued weighing on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and remained supportive.

Bulls are now looking to extend the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA, and the 109.00 handle before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart support prospects for additional gains, albeit mixed oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned handle to confirm a move back towards the 109.70-75 region, recent swing high.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 108.60-50 confluence region, comprising of 50-day SMA and a one-month-old ascending trend-line.

Failure to defend the said support might negate any near-term bullish outlook and prompt some aggressive selling, dragging the pair further towards sub-108.00 levels.

USD/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.92
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 108.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.93
Daily SMA50 108.5
Daily SMA100 107.79
Daily SMA200 108.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.96
Previous Daily Low 108.43
Previous Weekly High 109.67
Previous Weekly Low 108.63
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 108
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

