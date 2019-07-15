USD/JPY technical analysis: Looks vulnerable near 107.85-80 horizontal support

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated back below the 108.00 handle, towards the lower end of its daily trading range.

The pair is hovering around the 107.85-80 support area - 50% Fibo. level of the 106.78-109.00 move, which should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.

With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts struggling to recover from the negative territory, a follow-through selling will reaffirm a near-term bearish bias and accelerate the slide towards mid-107.00s.

The momentum could further get extended towards the 107.15 intermediate support before the pair eventually breaks below the 107.00 handle and aim towards retesting multi-month lows, around the 106.80-78 region.

On the flip side, the 108.10-15 region – nearing 38.2% Fibo. level, now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might lift the pair towards challenging the 108.55-60 supply zone.

A convincing break above should negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a possible move back towards reclaiming the 109.00 round figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 109.30 area.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart