USD/JPY technical analysis: Looks vulnerable near 107.85-80 horizontal support

- The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated back below the 108.00 handle, towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
- The pair is hovering around the 107.85-80 support area - 50% Fibo. level of the 106.78-109.00 move, which should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts struggling to recover from the negative territory, a follow-through selling will reaffirm a near-term bearish bias and accelerate the slide towards mid-107.00s.
The momentum could further get extended towards the 107.15 intermediate support before the pair eventually breaks below the 107.00 handle and aim towards retesting multi-month lows, around the 106.80-78 region.
On the flip side, the 108.10-15 region – nearing 38.2% Fibo. level, now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might lift the pair towards challenging the 108.55-60 supply zone.
A convincing break above should negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a possible move back towards reclaiming the 109.00 round figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 109.30 area.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|107.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.09
|Daily SMA50
|109.39
|Daily SMA100
|110.3
|Daily SMA200
|111.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.61
|Previous Daily Low
|107.8
|Previous Weekly High
|109
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.8
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.22
