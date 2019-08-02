USD/JPY technical analysis: June low holds the key to further declines, RSI oversold

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY seesaws near June month low amid oversold RSI conditions.
  • Prices can slump to 105.30 on a downside break while having multiple upside barriers.

Following its failure to rise beyond 100-day EMA, USD/JPY revisits June lows while trading near 107.06 ahead of European market open on Friday.

June month low near 106.78 now grabs sellers’ attention amid oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) as a break of which can drag the quote to 105.30 ahead of highlighting March 2018 low surrounding 104.60.

During the pullback, mid-July low near 107.20, 108.00 and 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 108.15 is likely immediate resistances that can please buyers.

On a further run-up above 21-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March – October 2018 upside at 108.43 and 109.00 hold the gate for the pair’s another confrontation to 100-day EMA level of 109.18.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.06
Today Daily Change -28 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.26%
Today daily open 107.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.26
Daily SMA50 108.28
Daily SMA100 109.63
Daily SMA200 110.47
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.32
Previous Daily Low 107.25
Previous Weekly High 108.83
Previous Weekly Low 107.7
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China.  Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.

USD/JPY News

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.

Gold News

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  