USD/JPY technical analysis: Intraday bullish spike faces rejection near 100-hour EMA, just above 107.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/JPY pair faded an intraday bullish spike and quickly retreated over 50-pips from the Asian session swing high - levels just above the 107.00 round figure mark. 
  • The intraday positive move faltered near a confluence resistance - comprising of 100-hour EMA and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 109.32-105.52 recent slump of nearly 400-pips. 
  • Despite the pullback, the pair has still managed to hold with goodish intraday gains near 23.6% Fibo. level - around mid-106.00s amid improving global risk sentiment.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have just started gaining positive momentum and support prospects for a further intraday positive move, albeit bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing any aggressive bets.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the daily swing high, around the 107.00-107.10 region, in order to confirm that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for an additional recovery towards the 107.50-60 supply zone.
 
The latter marks another confluence region - comprising of a previous congestion zone and 50% Fibo. level, which if cleared will set the stage for an extension of the recovery momentum and accelerate the move back towards reclaiming the 108.00 round figure mark.
 
On the flip side, weakness below the current resistance zone now seems to find some support near the 106.10-106.00 band, below which the pair might turn vulnerable challenge mid-105.00s support before eventually dropping to the key 105.00 psychological mark.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.55
Today Daily Change 0.59
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 105.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.03
Daily SMA50 108.16
Daily SMA100 109.53
Daily SMA200 110.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.68
Previous Daily Low 105.78
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

