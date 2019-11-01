USD/JPY technical analysis: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

- The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
- Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen consolidating in a range around the 108.00 handle, or three-week lows.
Given the pair’s inability to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the overnight slide below the 108.30 support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory points to a further near-term depreciating move.
However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets.
Heading into Friday’s release of the US jobs report, a five-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 107.65 region, might help limit the downside.
The mentioned resistance-turned support nears 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall, which if broken could accelerate the fall further towards the 107.00 handle.
The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next major support near mid-106.00s – early October swing lows – ahead of the 106.25 region (23.6% Fibo.).
On the flip side, 108.40-50 region now becomes immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to aim back towards challenging the 109.00 handle (200-DMA).
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|108.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.3
|Daily SMA50
|107.63
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.9
|Previous Daily Low
|107.92
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/UDS is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important US jobs report. Job gains likely slowed down while wages probably picked.up. Markets are still digesting the Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2950 after upbeat UK data, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950, holding onto gains. UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 49.6 points. US Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections are all eyed.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .