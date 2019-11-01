USD/JPY technical analysis: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus

  • The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
  • Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.

The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen consolidating in a range around the 108.00 handle, or three-week lows.
 
Given the pair’s inability to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the overnight slide below the 108.30 support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
 
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory points to a further near-term depreciating move.
 
However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets.
 
Heading into Friday’s release of the US jobs report, a five-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 107.65 region, might help limit the downside.
 
The mentioned resistance-turned support nears 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall, which if broken could accelerate the fall further towards the 107.00 handle.
 
The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next major support near mid-106.00s – early October swing lows – ahead of the 106.25 region (23.6% Fibo.).
 
On the flip side, 108.40-50 region now becomes immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to aim back towards challenging the 109.00 handle (200-DMA).

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.98
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 108.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.3
Daily SMA50 107.63
Daily SMA100 107.58
Daily SMA200 109.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.9
Previous Daily Low 107.92
Previous Weekly High 108.78
Previous Weekly Low 108.25
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.63

 

 

