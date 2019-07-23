USD/JPY technical analysis: Grenback rolling into the Asian session above the 108.00 handle

USD/JPY is gaining steam as the market is rebounding from the monthly lows.

The levels to beat for buyers are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.

USD/JPY daily chart





USD/JPY is up for the third day in a row while still trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Spot market is now trading above the 108.00 handle.



USD/JPY 4-hour chart



USD/JPY is trying to break above the 108.27 resistance and the main SMAs. A break above the level can drive the market towards 108.41 and 108.86 resistances.

USD/JPY 30-minute chart



USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Immediate supports can be seen at the 108.03 and 107.83 levels.

Additional key levels