USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback trading at its highest since August against Yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Brexit optimism is lessening the demand for the safe-haven Yen. 
  • USD/JPY hits 108.88, a price which has not been seen since early August. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
The USD/JPY currency pair is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, the market has been reversing sharply from the October lows and is now trading near two-months highs. Reports of a draft Brexit deal is boosting the market mood and lessening the demand for the safe-haven Yen. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The market broke above the 108.56 resistance. A daily close above the resistance could open the doors to the 109.18 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at the 108.56 and 108.16 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Overview
Today last price 108.79
Today Daily Change 0.39
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 108.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.68
Daily SMA50 107
Daily SMA100 107.58
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.52
Previous Daily Low 108.03
Previous Weekly High 108.63
Previous Weekly Low 106.65
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.09

 

 

