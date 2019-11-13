USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback trading at four-day low ahead of Fed’s Powell

  • USD/JPY is under pressure ahead of Fed’s Powell testimony. 
  • The market is pressure the 108.75 support. 
 

 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading just below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. In both September and November, the spot has been accelerating to the upside. Fed’s chief, Jerome Powell, is going to be testifying on the economy before a special Congressional commission at 16:00 GMT. Investors will be on the lookout for any clues about the future of monetary policy in the US.
 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 108.75 support level while trading just below the 50 and 100 SMAs. If the sellers keep the pressure on the market can continue to drift down towards the 108.47 and 107.93 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is under pressure near 4-day lows. Resistances are seen at the 108.90 and 109.03 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.75
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 108.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.75
Daily SMA50 108.09
Daily SMA100 107.67
Daily SMA200 109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.3
Previous Daily Low 108.92
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 108.1
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.59

 

 

