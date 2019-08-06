USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback trades above the 106.00 figure as market mood improves slightly

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The risk-off sentiment is easing slightly, helping the USD/JPY recovering from monthly lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at 105.85, 105.65 and 105.30 support. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading off multi-month lows while below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). As the market mood is slightly improving the demand for the Japanese Yen decreased, helping USD/JPY to recover. 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is consolidating the early August slide while trading below its main SMAs. Bears would need to retake the 106.13-25 support to resume the downtrend. Further down lie 105.85, 105.65 and 105.30 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a correction up in the short term. Bulls would need to break 106.48 to travel north towards 106.91 and 107.20, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.41
Today Daily Change 0.45
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 105.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.03
Daily SMA50 108.16
Daily SMA100 109.53
Daily SMA200 110.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.68
Previous Daily Low 105.78
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

