USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Greenback targets 109.00 handle against the yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading at daily highs at the start of the New York session.  
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 108.73 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is evolving above the 108.00 handle and the 50-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. In the last 2.5 months, the market has been gaining ground.
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the 108.50 support level and the 200 SMA. A break above 108.73 can lead to a potential run towards the 108.94/109.05 resistance zone near, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 108.50 and 108.27 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.58
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 108.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.77
Daily SMA50 108.26
Daily SMA100 107.7
Daily SMA200 108.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.84
Previous Daily Low 108.45
Previous Weekly High 109.3
Previous Weekly Low 108.23
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 108
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 109
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures