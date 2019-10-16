USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback sidelined against Yen, holding at multi-week highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Brexit optimism and positive US-China trade talks are lessening the demand for the safe-haven Yen. 
  • USD/JPY is holding stable this Wednesday above the 108.56 level. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, the spot has been bouncing sharply from the October lows and is now trading close to two-month highs. Optimism over Brexit and the US-China trade talks are lessening the demand for the safe-haven Yen. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. A daily close above the 108.56 resistance could open the doors to the 109.18 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at the 108.56 and 108.16 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.73
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 108.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.72
Daily SMA50 107.05
Daily SMA100 107.57
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.9
Previous Daily Low 108.15
Previous Weekly High 108.63
Previous Weekly Low 106.65
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on

EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on

Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1060 for the first time in over a month.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words

GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words

The market is firmly believing that a Brexit deal is at the tip of the fingers, pushing Pound to fresh five-month highs above 1.2860. French President Macron said that a Brexit agreement is being finalized, the latest bullish catalyst for the pair.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses

USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses

The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices and remains supported by the improvement in risk sentiment over the last days and the rebound in yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to session tops, around $1490 level

Gold jumps to session tops, around $1490 level

Gold jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour and has now recovered a major part of the overnight downfall.

Gold News

Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead

Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead

The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures