USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback parked below the 109.00 handle and 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is hovering near multi-month highs near the 109.00 handle
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 109.11 resistance.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is hovering below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) near the 109.00 level. Since August, the market has been reversing up sharply. However, the market needs to overcome the 109.00 handle to open the doors to more gains. 
 

 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Bulls need to overcome the 109.11 resistance to continue the bull move towards the 109.50 and 110.20 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above its 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 108.67 and 108.36 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.86
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 108.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.1
Daily SMA50 107.5
Daily SMA100 107.58
Daily SMA200 109.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.04
Previous Daily Low 108.66
Previous Weekly High 108.78
Previous Weekly Low 108.25
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.5

 

 

