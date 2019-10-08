USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback off daily lows, trading above the 107.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is off the daily lows on trade talks optimism. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 107.20/40 resistance zone.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
The USD/JPY currency pair is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trying to find some support near the 50 SMA at 106.92. 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. A break below the 106.80 support can expose the 106.20 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 

 
The USD/JPY currency pair is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at the 107.00 and 106.80 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.05
Today Daily Change -0.19
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 107.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.7
Daily SMA50 106.96
Daily SMA100 107.68
Daily SMA200 109.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.47
Previous Daily Low 106.65
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950

EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950

The EUR/USD pair is trading at its lowest for this week, with the greenback recovering ground amid a better perception of risk, weak data elsewhere.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD is falling below 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens

USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens

The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods. Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour. USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps above $ 1500, risk-off back in vogue

Gold jumps above $ 1500, risk-off back in vogue

Fresh bids emerged once again around $ 1488 levels, allowing a strong bounce in Gold in a bid to test the $ 1500 mark. Gold bulls fight back control as risk-off seeps back on renewed trade jitters.  

Gold News

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures