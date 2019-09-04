USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback hovering near weekly highs against Yen near 106.25

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is up as US indices are well supported this Wednesday.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.31 and 106.69 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market has been choppy in the last month of trading, coiling around the 106.00 figure. Despite broad-based USD weakness USD/JPY is firm as the demand for Yen is weak. The risk-on sentiment with US indices in the green is helping USD/JPY to stay afloat.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 106.31 resistance above the 50/100 SMAs. Bulls would need a daily close above that level to drive the market up towards the 106.98 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
Dollar/Yen is trading near the weekly highs above the main SMAs, suggesting potential bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 106.14 and 106.00 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.29
Today Daily Change 0.35
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 105.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.14
Daily SMA50 107.25
Daily SMA100 108.48
Daily SMA200 109.66
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.39
Previous Daily Low 105.74
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 104.45
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 105
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

