USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback having a small bounce at the daily low near 108.05

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is finding some support above the 108.05 level.
  • Targets to the upside can be seen at 108.56 and 108.85.

USD/JPY daily chart
 

USD/JPY is trying to stabilize above 108.00 as the market is trading below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is consolidating above the 108.05 level near the 100 and 200 SMAs. Bulls should retake 108.26 to have a chance to reach 108.56 and 108.85 to the upside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart


USD/JPY is challenging the 108.05 support and the 100/200 SMAs. If bears break below 108.08 the market could decline further towards 107.83 and 107.49 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


 
Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.11
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 108.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.99
Daily SMA50 108.7
Daily SMA100 110.03
Daily SMA200 110.72
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.38
Previous Daily Low 107.82
Previous Weekly High 109
Previous Weekly Low 107.8
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

