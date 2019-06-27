USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback erases its daily gains against the Japanese Yen

- The market is attempting to stabilize above 107.50 in the near term.
- The US Dollar erased most of its intraday gains this Thursday.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA has crossed below the 100 DSMA signaling potential bearish strength.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. according to the Technical Confluences Indicator, support is at 107.50, 107.10 and 106.70.
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
USD/JPY is trading below the 108.10 resistance and the 50 SMA suggesting a sideways market in the near term. A breakout beyond above 107.75 could open the gates to 108.10 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|107.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.18
|Daily SMA50
|109.62
|Daily SMA100
|110.36
|Daily SMA200
|111.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.85
|Previous Daily Low
|107.1
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.82
