USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback erases its daily gains against the Japanese Yen

The market is attempting to stabilize above 107.50 in the near term.

The US Dollar erased most of its intraday gains this Thursday.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA has crossed below the 100 DSMA signaling potential bearish strength.



USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. according to the Technical Confluences Indicator, support is at 107.50, 107.10 and 106.70.



USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is trading below the 108.10 resistance and the 50 SMA suggesting a sideways market in the near term. A breakout beyond above 107.75 could open the gates to 108.10 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels