USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback closes the weekly gap and challenges the 108.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY closes the weekly gap as the Greenback is strengthening across the board.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 108.24 resistance level.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
The USD/JPY currency pair is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). However, in August and September USD/JPY had a solid advance now challenging the 100 SMA and the 108.00 figure.
 

 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The bull trend remains intact as buyers are looking to trade beyond the 108.24 resistance level in order to set their eyes on the 109.00 resistance level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
 
 

 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
Dollar/Yen is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 107.79 level followed by the 107.50 and 107.23 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.03
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 108.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.67
Daily SMA50 107.15
Daily SMA100 108.12
Daily SMA200 109.43
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.26
Previous Daily Low 107.91
Previous Weekly High 108.26
Previous Weekly Low 106.76
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels

EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels

The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 1.1000 figure amid persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. Trade tensions between the US and the EU and oil´s production disruption behind the run to safety.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news

The GBP/USD pair is under pressure not only because a stronger dollar, but also due to headlines indicating no progress in UK-EU negotiations after PM Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart.

 

 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks

USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks

The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark

Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark

Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
 

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors

As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum –  that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures