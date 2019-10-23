USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback clings to daily highs near 108.65 after London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Wall Street indices are in the green this Wednesday, lessening the demand for the Japanese Yen. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 108.70 resistance.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The spot is correcting the October bull run. The intraday positive sentiment in Wall Street is diminishing the demand for Yen, helping USD/JPY to climb to daily highs. 
 

 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above the 108.56 resistance and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. If the 108.70 resistance is broken, there seems to be little relevant resistance before the 108.95 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Further up lies the 109.16 level. 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its major SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 108.56 and 108.45 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.67
Today Daily Change 0.19
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 108.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.93
Daily SMA50 107.31
Daily SMA100 107.57
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.73
Previous Daily Low 108.44
Previous Weekly High 108.94
Previous Weekly Low 108.03
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed

The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Modestly changed to 1.2915 amid fears of UK election

GBP/USD: Modestly changed to 1.2915 amid fears of UK election

Despite mounting speculations of a general election in the UK, GBP/USD clings to 1.2915 during early Thursday morning in Asia. No major British data highlights the US economic calendar, trade/Brexit news as the key catalysts.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB

USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB

With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion

Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion

The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.

Gold News

If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin

If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin

Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures