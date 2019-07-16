USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback challenging 108.26 resistance ahead of Fed's Powell speech

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is finding some footing above the 108.00 handle.
  • Potential targets to the uspdie can be seen at 108.56 and 108.85.

USD/JPY daily chart

 

USD/JPY is trying to stabilize above 108.00 but below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). Fed's Powell will be talking at 17.00 GMT. This can lead to high volatilty in USD-related currency pairs.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

The market is attempting to trade above the 108.26 resistance and the 50 SMA. If the bulls keep the momentum going they could reach 108.56 and 108.85, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator


USD/JPY 30-minute chart
 

USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 108.05, 107.83 and 107.49, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 


Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.31
Today Daily Change 0.40
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 107.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108
Daily SMA50 108.74
Daily SMA100 110.05
Daily SMA200 110.74
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.11
Previous Daily Low 107.8
Previous Weekly High 109
Previous Weekly Low 107.8
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

