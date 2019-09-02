USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback challenges the daily lows against Yen, trading sub-106.16 level

USD/JPY is off the daily lows as the market is trying to break away from the 106.14 level.

The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.31 and 106.69 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is holding just above the 106.00 handle as the bear trend is currently on hold.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is challenging the 106.14 support zone and the 50/100 SMAs. Bears would need a daily close below the level to drive the market down towards 105.86, 105.64 and 105.31 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

Dollar/Yen is pulling back below its SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Bulls would need to reclaim 106.31 and 106.69 levels if they intend, in the coming weeks, generate an attack towards 106.97, 107.19/107.30, 107.53 the according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels