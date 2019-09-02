USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback challenges the daily lows against Yen, trading sub-106.16 level

  • USD/JPY is off the daily lows as the market is trying to break away from the 106.14 level.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.31 and 106.69 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is holding just above the 106.00 handle as the bear trend is currently on hold. 
 

USD/JPY is challenging the 106.14 support zone and the 50/100 SMAs. Bears would need a daily close below the level to drive the market down towards 105.86, 105.64 and 105.31 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Dollar/Yen is pulling back below its SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Bulls would need to reclaim 106.31 and 106.69 levels if they intend, in the coming weeks, generate an attack towards 106.97, 107.19/107.30, 107.53 the according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.09
Today Daily Change -0.19
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 106.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.15
Daily SMA50 107.29
Daily SMA100 108.6
Daily SMA200 109.74
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.55
Previous Daily Low 106.1
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 104.45
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.95

 

 

