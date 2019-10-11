USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback at its highest since July against Yen, above 108.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The safe-haven Yen is being dumped as the trade talks are sparking positive market sentiment. 
  • USD/JPY is challenging the 108.56 resistance in the New York session. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
The USD/JPY exchange rate is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, the market is rebounding sharply from the October lows and is now challenging levels not seen since late July.
 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is challenging the 108.56 resistance. A daily close above this level can open the doors to the 109.12 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
The USD/JPY currency pair is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at the 108.16 and 107.70 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.58
Today Daily Change 0.61
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 107.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.66
Daily SMA50 106.92
Daily SMA100 107.6
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.02
Previous Daily Low 107.03
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

