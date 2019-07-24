USD/JPY technical analysis: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.
  • The mentioned handle coincides with 100-hour EMA and might now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders, below which the slide could get extended to the 107.80 area.

A follow-through selling is likely to accelerate the slide further towards mid-107.00s before the pair eventually aims back towards challenging the 107.00 round figure mark reviving demand for traditional safe-haven currencies - including the Japanese Yen.

However, mixed technical indicators on hourly and daily charts have failed to support any firm intraday directional bias, warranting some cautions before placing aggressive bets as investors continue scaling back expectations for an aggressive policy easing by the Fed. 

On the upside, the 108.25-30 region (daily swing high) now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 109.00 round figure mark.

Further gains are likely to remain limited as investors might now start repositioning for the highly anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on July 30-31, which should play an important role in determining the pair’s next leg of a directional move.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.06
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 108.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.08
Daily SMA50 108.5
Daily SMA100 109.84
Daily SMA200 110.61
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.29
Previous Daily Low 107.83
Previous Weekly High 108.38
Previous Weekly Low 107.21
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

