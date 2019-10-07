USD/JPY technical analysis: Fills weekly gap, bulls await a sustained move beyond 107.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair filled the weekly bearish gap, albeit struggled to extend the attempted intraday recovery and remained depressed below the 107.00 handle - marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.46-108.48 recent recovery move. Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned near a support marked by 50% Fibo. retracement level, around mid-106.00s, which should now act as a key trigger for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move. Given the recent failures near the 108.45-50 region, forming a double-top pattern on short-term charts, a decisive break below the mentioned support will confirm a bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory. Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for a further downside, though bullish oscillators on the 1-hourly chart warrant some cautions before placing aggressive bearish bets. On the flip side, sustained strength beyond the 107.00 handle might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 107.45-50 horizontal resistance - also nearing 23.6% Fibo. level - en-route the 108.00 round -figure mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.