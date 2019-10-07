USD/JPY technical analysis: Fills weekly gap, bulls await a sustained move beyond 107.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Struggles to build on the intraday move up beyond 38.2% Fibo. level.
  • Bearish double-top chart pattern points to further near-term downfall.

The USD/JPY pair filled the weekly bearish gap, albeit struggled to extend the attempted intraday recovery and remained depressed below the 107.00 handle - marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 104.46-108.48 recent recovery move.
 
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned near a support marked by 50% Fibo. retracement level, around mid-106.00s, which should now act as a key trigger for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
 
Given the recent failures near the 108.45-50 region, forming a double-top pattern on short-term charts, a decisive break below the mentioned support will confirm a bearish breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for a further downside, though bullish oscillators on the 1-hourly chart warrant some cautions before placing aggressive bearish bets.
 
On the flip side, sustained strength beyond the 107.00 handle might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 107.45-50 horizontal resistance - also nearing 23.6% Fibo. level - en-route the 108.00 round -figure mark.

USD/JPY 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.84
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 106.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.7
Daily SMA50 106.99
Daily SMA100 107.71
Daily SMA200 109.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.13
Previous Daily Low 106.58
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

