USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Extends declines after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY registers another U-turn from 109.75/70 resistance-zone.
  • 10-day EMA grabs short-term sellers’ attention.
  • 110.00 adds to the upside barriers ahead of May month top.

USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining to 109.44 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.

The quote seems to extend the fall towards a 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 109.20 whereas 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside, at 108.95, can please sellers afterward.

Should prices drop after 108.95, an ascending trend line since early November and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can entertain the bears around 108.55 and 108.48 respectively.

Meanwhile, the pair’s upside clearance of 109.75 needs validation from 110.00 to lure buyers. In doing so, May month high surrounding 110.70 will be on their radars.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 109.44
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 109.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.99
Daily SMA50 108.78
Daily SMA100 107.86
Daily SMA200 108.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.64
Previous Daily Low 109.44
Previous Weekly High 109.71
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts a tepid recovery amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD attempts a tepid recovery amid Brexit woes

The GBP/USD pair stalled its latest declines near 1.3070 region, now attempting a tepid bounce back around the 1.31 handle. The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears.

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD: Probing trendline support, dovish RBA expectations hurt

AUD/USD: Probing trendline support, dovish RBA expectations hurt

AUD/USD is chipping away at key ascending trendline support. Dovish tone of RBA's minutes released Tuesday is likely hurting the AUD. The dovish tone of the minutes reinforced expectations for a 25 basis point rate cut in February.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top

USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top

USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining below 109.50 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.

USD/JPY News

$10 billion wiped off as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple tumble

$10 billion wiped off as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple tumble

The pre-Christmas carnage continues to wreak havoc in the cryptocurrency space just at time investors expected some substantial upward action. For several years cryptos have started to seek ‘bottoms’ in November and ...

Read more

GBP/USD attempts a tepid recovery amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD attempts a tepid recovery amid Brexit woes

The GBP/USD pair stalled its latest declines near 1.3070 region, now attempting a tepid bounce back around the 1.31 handle. The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures