USD/JPY technical analysis: Extending gains, trapped in a rising wedge

- USD/JPY is flashing green for the third straight day, courtesy of risk-on in the equities.
- The bulls are not out of the woods yet with the pair trapped in a rising wedge.
USD/JPY continues to gain altitude amid the US-China trade optimism and the uptick in the equities.
The pair is currently trading at session highs above 108.77, representing a 0.17% gain on the day. Notably, the pair is flashing green for the third straight day. While the recovery from Friday's low of 107.89 is encouraging, the bulls are not out of the woods yet, as the pair is trapped in a rising wedge, a bearish reversal pattern.
A close below the lower edge of the rising wedge, currently at 108.16, would confirm trend reversal and open the doors for 106.48 (Oct. 3 low). The outlook would turn bullish once the pair finds acceptance above 109.00.
At press time, a rising wedge breakdown looks unlikely as the S&P 500 futures are reporting 0.18% gains, meaning the US stocks are likely to remain bid during the day, keeping the Yen and other anti-risk assets on the defensive.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|108.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.43
|Daily SMA50
|107.74
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.66
|Previous Daily Low
|108.1
|Previous Weekly High
|109.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.89
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Monthly trendline probes pullback from 1.1180
Following pair’s pullback from Oct month high, EUR/USD declines to an upward sloping trend line since early previous month while trading near 1.1123 during the initial Tue. Bullish MACD doubts pair’s further declines.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA, near-term ascending trendline question sellers
Although month’s downpour portrayed noticeable weakness of the GBP/USD pair, prices stay above near-term key supports while flashing 1.2885 as the quote during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise amid trade hopes, eyes on 109.00
The bulls regain poise, triggering a fresh leg higher in the USD/JPY pair, as it heads back towards the 109 handle amid renewed US-China trade optimism. The FT reported that the US is considering dropping some existing tariffs on Chinese goods.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Gold is currently trading at $1,506 per Oz, representing a 0.17% gain on the day, having faced rejection at highs near $1,515 on Monday. Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.