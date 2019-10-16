USD/JPY technical analysis: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle

USD/JPY is flashing red but remains in a bullish territory on the daily chart.

A flag breakout confirmed on Tuesday is still valid.

The pair remains on track to test key resistance at 109.06.

The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day.

The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen.

Even so, the technical bias remains bullish as a bull flag breakout confirmed on Tuesday is still valid.

The flag breakout is a continuation pattern that usually accelerates the preceding bullish move (104.45 to 108.48).

The pair, therefore, looks set to test the 200-day moving average (MA) hurdle at 109.06. The bullish case looks stronger if we take into account the ascending 5- and 10-day MAs and the above-50 reading on the relative strength index.

Further, the MACD histogram is printing higher bars above the zero line, signaling a strengthening of bullish momentum.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels