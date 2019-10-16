USD/JPY technical analysis: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle

- USD/JPY is flashing red but remains in a bullish territory on the daily chart.
- A flag breakout confirmed on Tuesday is still valid.
- The pair remains on track to test key resistance at 109.06.
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day.
The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen.
Even so, the technical bias remains bullish as a bull flag breakout confirmed on Tuesday is still valid.
The flag breakout is a continuation pattern that usually accelerates the preceding bullish move (104.45 to 108.48).
The pair, therefore, looks set to test the 200-day moving average (MA) hurdle at 109.06. The bullish case looks stronger if we take into account the ascending 5- and 10-day MAs and the above-50 reading on the relative strength index.
Further, the MACD histogram is printing higher bars above the zero line, signaling a strengthening of bullish momentum.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|108.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.72
|Daily SMA50
|107.05
|Daily SMA100
|107.57
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.9
|Previous Daily Low
|108.15
|Previous Weekly High
|108.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.65
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Lack of momentum between 21/50-day SMA
With its another failure to rise past-50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), EUR/USD declines to 1.1030 during early Wednesday. The quote now aims to revisit an upward sloping support line since the month’s start, at 1.1010.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news
With Brexit tensions on paramount, GBP/USD awaits confirmation of recent rally while taking a step back to 1.2760 amid the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. DUP, Tory and Irish members seem to dislike the UK PM’s Brexit deal.
USD/JPY: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day. The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.