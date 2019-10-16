USD/JPY technical analysis: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY is flashing red but remains in a bullish territory on the daily chart. 
  • A flag breakout confirmed on Tuesday is still valid. 
  • The pair remains on track to test key resistance at 109.06.

The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day. 

The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen. 

Even so, the technical bias remains bullish as a bull flag breakout confirmed on Tuesday is still valid. 

The flag breakout is a continuation pattern that usually accelerates the preceding bullish move (104.45 to 108.48). 

The pair, therefore, looks set to test the 200-day moving average (MA) hurdle at 109.06. The bullish case looks stronger if we take into account the ascending 5- and 10-day MAs and the above-50 reading on the relative strength index. 

Further, the MACD histogram is printing higher bars above the zero line, signaling a strengthening of bullish momentum. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.69
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 108.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.72
Daily SMA50 107.05
Daily SMA100 107.57
Daily SMA200 109.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.9
Previous Daily Low 108.15
Previous Weekly High 108.63
Previous Weekly Low 106.65
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Lack of momentum between 21/50-day SMA

EUR/USD: Lack of momentum between 21/50-day SMA

With its another failure to rise past-50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), EUR/USD declines to 1.1030 during early Wednesday. The quote now aims to revisit an upward sloping support line since the month’s start, at 1.1010. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news

With Brexit tensions on paramount, GBP/USD awaits confirmation of recent rally while taking a step back to 1.2760 amid the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. DUP, Tory and Irish members seem to dislike the UK PM’s Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle

USD/JPY: Down but not out, remains on hunt for 200-day MA hurdle

The USD/JPY pair is currently trading near 108.70, representing 0.15% losses on the day. The pair has come under pressure in the Asian session, possibly due to the Sino-Us political friction and the haven demand for the anti-risk Yen. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day

Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day

Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.

Gold News

Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well

Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well

The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures