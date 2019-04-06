USD/JPY technical analysis: Dollar attempting a come back above 108.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY found some support above the 108.00 support.
  • USD/JPY would need a break above 108.50 to give extra confirmation that bulls are back.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading in a bear leg below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/JPY 4-hour chart


USD/JPY is under pressure below its main SMAs. The market is consolidating the recent losses above 108.00.


USD/JPY 30-minute chart

Bulls are attempting a recovery above 108.00 and the 50/100 SMAs. A break above 108.50 is needed to reach 108.80 to the upside. Support is at 108.00, 107.80 and 107.30.


Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.35
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 108.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.64
Daily SMA50 110.74
Daily SMA100 110.59
Daily SMA200 111.37
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.48
Previous Daily Low 107.88
Previous Weekly High 109.93
Previous Weekly Low 108.23
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

