USD/JPY technical analysis: Dollar attempting a come back above 108.00 figure

USD/JPY found some support above the 108.00 support.

USD/JPY would need a break above 108.50 to give extra confirmation that bulls are back.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is trading in a bear leg below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/JPY 4-hour chart



USD/JPY is under pressure below its main SMAs. The market is consolidating the recent losses above 108.00.



USD/JPY 30-minute chart

Bulls are attempting a recovery above 108.00 and the 50/100 SMAs. A break above 108.50 is needed to reach 108.80 to the upside. Support is at 108.00, 107.80 and 107.30.



Additional key levels