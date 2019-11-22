USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Descending trend-line might cap any attempted positive move

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Friday, albeit remained confined well within a three-day-old trading range around mid-108.00s. Given that the pair has repeatedly failed to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for further declines. The near-term negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that the pair has been drifting lower along a descending trend-line, which should keep a lid on any attempted recovery move. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart haven't been supportive of any firm direction and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets amid mixed trade headlines. Conversely, a sustained move beyond the trend-line resistance , currently near the 108.80 region and a subsequent breakthrough the 109.00 handle (200-DMA) might negate the bearish bias.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.