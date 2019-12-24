USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Choppy between 100/200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY confronts 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of early-month upside.
  • A three-day-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.

USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.

In addition to the 109.37/45 range described by 100 and 200-HMA respectively, a downward sloping trend line since December 19, at 109.47 now, also acts as near-term key technical levels.

While a price break above 109.47 can challenge the monthly high near 109.70, a downside break below 109.37 opens the door for the pair’s drop to 109.00.

It should, however, be noted that any further movements beyond either 109.70 or below 109.00 will confront 110.00 and 108.80.

It’s also worth mentioning that the year-end holiday season and normal conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) dim the prospects of the pair’s major moves.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.4
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 109.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.14
Daily SMA50 108.89
Daily SMA100 107.95
Daily SMA200 108.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.54
Previous Daily Low 109.34
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 109.18
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Risk reshuffle, lack of clues trigger pullback from weekly top

AUD/USD: Risk reshuffle, lack of clues trigger pullback from weekly top

AUD/USD fails to extend four-day-old recovery. Doubts over US-China trade relations trigger the pair’s pullback. Trade/political headlines will dominate the year-end holiday season.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Choppy between 100/200-HMA

USD/JPY: Choppy between 100/200-HMA

USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.

USD/JPY News

Week Ahead: Goodbye 2019

Week Ahead: Goodbye 2019

Understandably, there will only be a handful of not-so-important economic indicators this week as trading winds down ahead of Christmas holidays and the festive hangover will not clear until the second week of January.

Read more

Gold: $1,490 holds the key to further upside

Gold: $1,490 holds the key to further upside

Gold buyers catch a breath near key resistance confluence, after a rise. A confluence of the three-month-old falling trend line and the upper line of the five-week-long ascending channel in focus. 21-DMA acts as immediate support.

Gold News

GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further declines

GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further declines

GBP/USD seesaws near mid-1.2900s amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures