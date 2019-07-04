USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls trying to regain control amid fading safe-haven demand

- The USD/JPY pair continued showing some resilience below 200-hour SMA and managed to gain some positive traction on Thursday.
- The prevalent risk-on mood dented the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support.
Given the overnight bounce from mid-107.00s - also coinciding with Friday's swing low, the price action suggests that the pair has formed a firm near-term base and might now be looking to extend the recent recovery move from multi-month lows.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have just started gaining positive momentum but are yet to catch up with the uptick on 4-hourly/daily charts and thus, warrant caution before placing aggressive bets for a further appreciating move.
The overnight swing high, around the 107.85-90 region - nearing 38.2% Fibo. level of the 106.78-108.54 recent up-move, seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared decisively might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
Beyond the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to surpass the 108.00 handle and make a fresh attempt towards clearing the 108.50 supply zone, above which the momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the 109.00 round figure mark.
On the flip side, a sustained breakthrough mid-107.00s immediate strong support might negate the bullish outlook and accelerate the slide towards the 107.15 intermediate support en-route multi-month lows, around the 106.80-75 region touched last week.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|107.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.04
|Daily SMA50
|109.22
|Daily SMA100
|110.24
|Daily SMA200
|110.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.92
|Previous Daily Low
|107.53
|Previous Weekly High
|108.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.78
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.37
