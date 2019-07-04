USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls trying to regain control amid fading safe-haven demand

The USD/JPY pair continued showing some resilience below 200-hour SMA and managed to gain some positive traction on Thursday.

The prevalent risk-on mood dented the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support.

Given the overnight bounce from mid-107.00s - also coinciding with Friday's swing low, the price action suggests that the pair has formed a firm near-term base and might now be looking to extend the recent recovery move from multi-month lows.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have just started gaining positive momentum but are yet to catch up with the uptick on 4-hourly/daily charts and thus, warrant caution before placing aggressive bets for a further appreciating move.

The overnight swing high, around the 107.85-90 region - nearing 38.2% Fibo. level of the 106.78-108.54 recent up-move, seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared decisively might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.

Beyond the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to surpass the 108.00 handle and make a fresh attempt towards clearing the 108.50 supply zone, above which the momentum could further get extended towards reclaiming the 109.00 round figure mark.

On the flip side, a sustained breakthrough mid-107.00s immediate strong support might negate the bullish outlook and accelerate the slide towards the 107.15 intermediate support en-route multi-month lows, around the 106.80-75 region touched last week.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart