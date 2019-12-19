USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bulls struggle near 100-hour SMA, around mid-109.00s

- USD/JPY continued with its struggled to make it through 109.70-75 resistance.
- Any meaningful slide might continue to attract some dip-buying near 200-DMA.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower during the mid-European session on Thursday and refreshed daily lows, around mid-109.00s in the last hour, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range.
The mentioned region coincides with 100-hour SMA, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders and prompt some technical selling, paving the way for a further slide.
Given the pair's repeated failure near the 109.70-75 region, multi-month tops set earlier this December, some follow-through selling will set the stage for a move towards testing sub-109.00 levels.
Failure to defend the said support, marking the very important 200-day SMA, might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the next support near the 108.50-45 horizontal zone.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have moved into bearish territory and support prospects for further downside, albeit bullish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts, warrant caution.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 109.70-75 supply zone, above which the pair is likely to aim towards surpassing the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The momentum could further get extended, lifting the pair towards challenging a short-term ascending trend-line resistance, extending from early August, currently near the 110.30 region.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|109.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.04
|Daily SMA50
|108.82
|Daily SMA100
|107.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.63
|Previous Daily Low
|109.4
|Previous Weekly High
|109.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unchanged post-BOE just below 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair has seen quite a limited reaction to BOE’s decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged. UK PM Johnson to introduce its Withdrawal Agreement Bill later today, after the Queen’s Speech.
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless a handful of pips above the 1.1100 level, capped by a short-term resistance around 1.1150 in the short-term. Political uncertainty and looming holidays weighing on the market.
Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon
Yesterday's article highlighted the extreme overselling of the market and, therefore, the high probability that bargain hunters would appear. And they appeared.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.