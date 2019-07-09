USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls now eyeing a move beyond 38.2% Fibo./50-DMA confluence barrier

- The USD/JPY pair built on its recent bounce from multi-month lows and continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, climbing to six-week tops near the 109.00 mark.
- The mentioned handle marks a confluence region - comprising of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 112.40-106.78 recent downfall, which should now act as a key trigger for bullish traders.
Given that the pair has already found acceptance above the 108.65-70 supply zone, bullish oscillators on hourly/daily charts support prospects for an eventual breakthrough the mentioned barrier and extension of the near-term appreciating move.
Subsequent up-move is likely to confront some resistance near the 109.25-30 region and is followed by 50% Fibo. level – around the 109.55-60 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark.
Alternatively, any rejection slide from the current hurdle now seems to find immediate support near the 108.70-65 resistance breakpoint, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide back towards the 108.00 round figure mark.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|108.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.04
|Daily SMA50
|109.03
|Daily SMA100
|110.18
|Daily SMA200
|110.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.81
|Previous Daily Low
|108.28
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.53
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.
GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans
Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech
With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.
Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force
Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.