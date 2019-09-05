USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls in control near multi-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 107.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Finally manages to clear a key hurdle near the 106.70-75 horizontal zone.
  • Near-term set-up already seems to have turned in favour of bullish traders.

The USD/JPY pair added to the overnight strong gains and continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday, hitting over three-week tops in the last hour.
 
Given that the pair has already found acceptance above the 106.70 heavy supply zone, a follow-through move beyond the 107.00 mark should pave the way for further appreciating move.
 
The mentioned handle is closely followed by resistance near the 107.15-20 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards testing the 107.75-80 resistance ahead of the 108.00 mark.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and further reinforced the bullish set-up, albeit slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts warrant caution.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a sustained move beyond the said handle before initiating any fresh bullish positions amid the prevalent selling bias around the USD.
 
On the flip side, the resistance breakpoint - around the 106.70 level - now seems to act as an immediate support any subsequent slide might now be seen as a buying opportunity near the 106.40 region.

USD/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.82
Today Daily Change 0.42
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 106.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.14
Daily SMA50 107.22
Daily SMA100 108.42
Daily SMA200 109.62
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.45
Previous Daily Low 105.83
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 104.45
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 106
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

