USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls in control near multi-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 107.00 handle

- Finally manages to clear a key hurdle near the 106.70-75 horizontal zone.
- Near-term set-up already seems to have turned in favour of bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair added to the overnight strong gains and continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday, hitting over three-week tops in the last hour.
Given that the pair has already found acceptance above the 106.70 heavy supply zone, a follow-through move beyond the 107.00 mark should pave the way for further appreciating move.
The mentioned handle is closely followed by resistance near the 107.15-20 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards testing the 107.75-80 resistance ahead of the 108.00 mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and further reinforced the bullish set-up, albeit slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts warrant caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a sustained move beyond the said handle before initiating any fresh bullish positions amid the prevalent selling bias around the USD.
On the flip side, the resistance breakpoint - around the 106.70 level - now seems to act as an immediate support any subsequent slide might now be seen as a buying opportunity near the 106.40 region.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|106.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.14
|Daily SMA50
|107.22
|Daily SMA100
|108.42
|Daily SMA200
|109.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.45
|Previous Daily Low
|105.83
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.24
