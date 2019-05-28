USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls banging their head against the 109.60 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen is somewhat decreasing as the global risk sentiment has momentarily stopped worsening.
  • USD/JPY is starting the week sidelined between the 109.30 and 109.60 levels.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is currently at multi-month lows trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).  

USD/JPY 4-hour chart


USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term.


USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is trading in a range between the 109.30 support and the 109.75 resistance. USD bulls will need to drive the market above 109.60 and 109.75 resistances. If they succeed then 110.00 can be next. Alternatively, if the bears have a daily close below 109.30 and 109.00 the figure then traders can expect further weakness twoards 108.00 the figure. 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.54
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 109.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.2
Daily SMA50 110.9
Daily SMA100 110.56
Daily SMA200 111.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.59
Previous Daily Low 109.28
Previous Weekly High 110.68
Previous Weekly Low 109.27
Previous Monthly High 112.4
Previous Monthly Low 110.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.94

 

 

