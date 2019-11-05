USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 200-DMA, 109.00 handle

- The risk-on mood remained supportive of the bid tone for the third straight session.
- Slightly overbought conditions on the 1-hourly chart might keep a lid on further gains.
The pair built on last week's late rebound from sub-108.00 levels and continued gaining some positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday amid renewed US-China trade optimism.
The momentum has now lifted the pair back closer to the very important 200-day SMA, around the 109.00 handle, which is followed by the recent swing high resistance near the 109.30-35 region.
The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily/4-hourly charts have been scaling higher well within the positive territory and support prospects for an extension of the pair's ongoing bullish momentum.
However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and make it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier.
Above the said hurdle, the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 109.60-65 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, 50% Fibo. level – around the 108.40-30 region – now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the slide back towards retesting sub-108.00 levels.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|108.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.43
|Daily SMA50
|107.74
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.66
|Previous Daily Low
|108.1
|Previous Weekly High
|109.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.89
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.11 in extended sell-off, ahead of data
EUR/USD extends its falls and dips below 1.11, the lowest in a week. Optimism about trade lowers the chances of US rate hike, strengthening the dollar. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY: Risk appetite exposes 109.30 resistance
Asian equities rallied following Wall Street’s lead, underpinning the pair. US Treasury yields extend their recovery to fresh one-week highs. USD/JPY set to continue advancing on positive market mood.
Gold plummets to near 1-week lows, around $1490 region
Gold came under some heavy selling pressure during the early North-American session and tumbled to near one-week lows, around the $1490 region in the last minute.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.